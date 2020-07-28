Italy: PM Extends Emergency State Due To New Virus' Outbreak

Under the emergency state, Conte has the authority to impose several precautions like lockdowns without parliament’s consent and despite opposition arguments against the measures.

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Tuesday prolonged national emergency state until October due to new COVID-19 outbreaks upsurge.

"The virus continues to evolve and has not run its course. It would be incongruous to abruptly suspend such an effective measure," Conte said.

Under the emergency state, Conte has the authority to impose several precautions like lockdowns without parliament's consent and despite opposition arguments against the measures.

Despite the national contagion toll dropping, outbreaks dispersion proves that the virus remains circulating locally.

It's decreasingly daily because efforts to curb R has finally worked. Wearing mask is one of the ways to reduce R.



When you have an outbreak, take Lombardy: death rate 17%.



That's why you wear masks, because you want to prevent an outbreak. pic.twitter.com/k1KptDdfkm — Bobo N1 (@MooBozo) July 22, 2020

He also stressed that Italy's government activated an emergency state 154 times since 2014 and extended it on 54 occasions.

"This scenario does not seek to create an unjustified sense of fear or alarm, but to maintain the effective organizational measures that have been implemented so far and that has made our country a safer place, for the benefit of Italians and tourists who want to visit it," Conte added.

Italia has been one of COVID-19 most affected countries. As of Tuesday, 246,488 cases were registered as well as 35,123 deaths and 198,756 recoveries from the virus.