Employee Kills Four Officers Inside Police HQ In Paris

The attacker stabbed to death three men and a woman while another person was injured.

A 45-year-old IT assistant killed three police officers and an administrative worker inside the force's HQ in Central Paris before being shot dead by an officer, French officials said.

The man, who had been working there since 2003, stabbed three men and a woman, according to Paris police authorities. Another person was wounded and was undergoing surgery.

Officials didn’t say anything about possible motives, and they continue investigating to see if there is a terrorist connection to the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron spent two hours at police headquarters to show his support and said late on Thursday, at a Forum in southern France, that “today at midday in Paris, a real drama took place. I wanted to be at their side, they are in a state of shock”.

In addition, public prosecutor, Rémy Heitz, detailed that the perpetrator’s home is being carefully searched and more information will be released in the next few hours.

He also informed that the attacker’s wife has been brought into police custody but not charged.

Speaking outside the police headquarters, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the attacker was known to his colleagues and had worked for some time in the IT department.

“He had never presented any behavioral issues, he had never presented the slightest cause for alarm before going on his deadly rampage today,” Castaner said.

The attack took place close to Notre Dame Cathedral in a historic neighborhood of central Paris that sits on an island in the Seine river.