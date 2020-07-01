Israel Delays Its Plan to Annex Palestinian Territories

The annexation of the West Bank territories would be a new violation of international law.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday admitted that the plan to annex 30 percent of the West Bank's Palestinian territory will postpone because U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet given the green light.

"The government's dialogue with the U.S. will continue in the coming days. The West Bank annexation scheduled for Wednesday is not imminent," Netanyahu acknowledged.

The White House is afraid to give the go-ahead to the operation because of the international repudiation that Israel has received.

In the region, it is not only the Palestinians who are against it. So are Jordan, Egypt, and the Persian Gulf monarchies.

Labor will always be a strong supporter of Israel, but we oppose annexation of any part of the West Bank. It would weaken the viability of a future Palestinian state, undermine a two-state solution, violate international law & risk destabilising the region https://t.co/jaql3Ejesi — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) June 30, 2020

The United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) have also rejected the plan. Experts say Trump is not concerned about that but neither is he motivated to give the go-ahead.

The U.S. "Deal of the Century" allows Israel's annexation of Palestine's lands illegally occupied. In exchange, Palestine can rule over the rest of its territory permanently.

"We will not negotiate while the U.S.-Israel's plan is on the table. It is not a peace deal, but an annexation," Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee's Secretary General Saeb Erekat said.