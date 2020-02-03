Islamic State Claims London Knifeman As One of Its Soldiers

Through its media outlet Amaq, the group said the man answered its call to attack civilians in nations opposing the Islamic State.

The Islamic State group (IS) claimed credit Monday for the London stabbing attack, saying the perpetrator was one of its soldiers.

Through its media outlet Amaq, the terrorist organization said the man answered its call to attack civilians in nations opposing the group.

Earlier outlets linked to IS celebrated the 18-year-old man’s stabbing spree but stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attack. No evidence was offered of any closer links to the group other than his online support for their cause.

Sudesh Amman Amman was jailed in 2018 for possessing and sharing terrorist propaganda. He was recently released from prison and remained on a terrorist watch list and was “under active police surveillance” and had been released from prison in January.

He went on a knife rampage on Sunday on Streatham High Road, stabbing two people. A third person was mildly injured by glass that was shattered by police gunfire.

IS has a record of claiming credit for attacks by so-called ‘lone wolf’ terrorists under the premise that they had been inspired to violence by its propaganda.

“An investigation is taking place to establish the full facts of what happened,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement right after the incident, adding that his government would announce plans on Monday for making changes to the system for handling people convicted of terrorism offenses.

On the other side, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said, “terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life, but here in London, we will never let them succeed.”