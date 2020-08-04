Isaias Arrives in North Carolina With Winds of 140 KPH

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) Monday reported that Isaias made landfall in North Carolina as a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour.

As stated in a newsletter released by the meteorological office, the hurricane touched down in the Ocean Isle Beach area, near the South Carolina border.

The eye of the storm is located 65 kilometers south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, moving northeast at a speed of 35 kilometers per hour.

On Friday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and urged residents to be on the alert.

"North Carolinians have had to dig deep in recent months to tap into our strength and resilience during the pandemic," he said, adding that the state is equipped with shelters where people will be able to maintain social distance.

"With this storm on the way, we have to dig a little deeper. Let's keep each other safe from the wind and water as well as from the virus."

According to the NHC's forecast, Isaias will maintain its trajectory over the next few hours, following the North Carolina’s coast first and then Virginia’s, Maryland’s and Delaware’s.

Meteorologists issued warnings regarding heavy rains and dangerous storm surges.

The NHC urged people who live in hurricane-warning areas to take all necessary measures to protect their lives and properties from rising water and the hazardous conditions derived from the storm.

Last week, Isaias hit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic before reaching the east coast of Florida on Sunday.