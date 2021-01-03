Iran’s General Soleimani Honored on Anniversary of Martyrdom

Iraqis rallied on the anniversary of the U.S. assassination of the top Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror Commanders.

Thousands marched to Baghdad's Tahrir Square early Sunday to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of the late Commander of IRGC Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

The United States assassinated Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in addition to their companions, at dawn on Friday, January 3, 2020, with an airstrike targeting their convoy near Baghdad Airport, in violation of international laws and bypassing the sovereignty of Iraq.

Protesters at Iraq's Tahrir Square marked the anniversary with calls for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq, and retribution for the assassination of the martyred leaders.

Commander of Iran's IRGC 'Tharullah' Brigade, Brigadier General Hussein Maaroufi, said that enemies who shed the blood of the martyr Soleimani should know that the Islamic world is united more than ever and the axis of resistance is more active.

Foreign Minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, took to twitter to reflect on the cowardly act, “As our region solemnly commemorates his one year passing, a reminder that the only beneficiary of his murder is Daesh (ISIS), which has only increased its activity since.”

Iran's President Hasan Rouhani unveiled Saturday a memorial stamp commemorating Martyr Qasem Soleimani, "Commander of Hearts."

On the occasion images of Soleimani and other resistance front martyrs were displayed on the Azadi Tower in Tehran.

The memory of Iran’s Major General was also honoured from Latin America. The Bolivarian government of Venezuela released a statement in remembrance:

“General Soleimani was an example of courage, struggle and firmness in guaranteeing the liberation of territories occupied by foreign forces and in combating the terrorist groups that the erratic interventions of the West left sown in the Middle East. The martyr Soleimani fought for the consolidation of the axis of resistance and sovereignty of the peoples and for a new equation of the geometry of regional power in favor of peace.

The indelible legacy of Qassem Soleimani is, and will always be, a source of inspiration for the peoples who defend their self-determination and fight for their liberation, confronting the inhuman actions of imperialism.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ratifies its firm rejection of the terrorist actions against the sister Islamic Republic of Iran, while demanding full respect for International Law, as a guarantee of peace and security for all peoples.”

Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales joined the tributes in Iran, tweeting “The fight against imperialism has heroes and martyrs in the world, like General Qassem Soleimani, assassinated a year ago. The peoples recognize their struggle for justice and the defense of the sovereignty of nations that suffer external aggression.”

