Brazil: Protests Demand Justice for Slain 8-Year-Old Girl

Protesters took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro this weekend against police violence and Rio's governor Wilson Witzel, whose responsible for a “shoot to kill policy” in the city, after 8-year-old Agatha Felix was shot by police Friday before she succumbed to her wounds Saturday at a hospital in the Brazilian city.

Pagina 12 reported that the Afro-Brazilian girl was shot in the back when she was returning home in a van with her mother last Friday. Rio's military police said the bullet hit her by mistake in the middle of a confrontation, as they responded to attacks by criminals in the Complexo de Alemao, a poor neighborhood in Rio.

However, residents told local media that there had not been a confrontation and that police simply shot a motorcycle they were chasing, causing Agatha's death.

According to The Guardian, Governor Witzel came to office promising to “slaughter” the drug gangsters who control the “favelas”. According to official data, since Witzel assumed his position, a record 1,249 people have died in raids between January and August. Agatha is the fifth child to die so far following Witzel's appointment.

Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said that while the protests were taking place a House committee was analyzing the anti-crime package presented by Justice Ministry Sergio Moro, which would make it harder to punish police abuses as it offers wider protection of their actions.

Folha continues by saying the package would allow judges to reduce sentences by half or not applying them at all if the agent's excessive force occurs due to "unnecessary fear, surprise or violent emotion".