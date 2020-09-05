India Surpasses Four Million COVID-19 Cases

The coronavirus is spreading in rural areas, where health services are very poor, although it is also re-emerging in cities such as New Delhi and Bombay.

India's Health Ministry Saturday informed that the country broke the barrier of four million COVID-19 infections by totaling 4,023,179 cases of coronavirus.

The Asian country recorded 86,432 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases recorded in any country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Regarding to the number of deaths, the latest data show that the country has 69,561 deaths, which represents an increase of 1,089 in a single day.

So far, the nation is the third most affected country by the pandemic worldwide. However, the trend shows that the country will surpass Brazil in the next few days in terms of infections.

In 13 days, the country went from three million cases of COVID-19 to four.

In recent weeks, the Asian country has registered the highest number of infections in the world, and this Saturday broke its own record with over 86,000. According to the authorities, the contagion curve remains high and there are no signs that it will flatten out.

Despite the high number of infections, India is making progress in its de-escalation plan. Last weekend, authorities urged local governments to lift the bans, to allow the resumption of almost all activities, except for education and international flights.