News > India

India Re-Opens Economy Despite Record Virus Infections
  • Security agents check people's temperature at the entrance of a bank in Delhi, India, June 8, 2020.

    Security agents check people's temperature at the entrance of a bank in Delhi, India, June 8, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 8 June 2020 (8 hours 35 minutes ago)
Videos

The number of new cases increased by 9,983 to 256,611, according to government figures announced on Monday.

India's shopping malls and temples reopened Monday in several cities, despite the country registering a record number of daily COVID-19 infections, and the pandemic is expected to wreak havoc in the country in the coming weeks.

RELATED:

China and India Dialogue to End Border Dispute Peacefully

After a 10-week shutdown, the government has risked lifting some restrictions in an attempt to alleviate the devastating blow to the economy from the coronavirus.

These figures put the country of 1.3 billion on track to overtake Britain and Spain among the nations with the highest number of infections.

Although the number of reported deaths to date of 7,135 is much lower than in other heavily affected countries, the epidemic is expected to peak locally in July.

In the capital, Delhi, shopping malls, restaurants, temples and mosques were allowed to reopen for the first time since 25 March.

"People are having their temperature tested twice before they get in," a trustee of the Jhandewalan temple Ravindra Goel said.

Bangkok Post
by teleSUR/ age-la
