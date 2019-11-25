Spain: Catalan Leaders Demand Dialogue to Support PM Sanchez

ERC claimed that the dialogue must be between equals, and that means between governments and without conditions on the issues to be discussed.

Catalonian independentist party Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña (ERC) informed that to support the investiture of Spanish Socialist Party's Pedro Sanchez they demand a diaologue and negotiation between both, Spanish and Catalonian governments.

ERC spokeswoman Marta Vilalta claimed that the dialogue must be between equals, and that means between governments and without conditions on the issues to be discussed.

"We are very clear how we can contribute to find that democratic solution. We believe that it has to go through the recognition by PSOE and the State that there is a political conflict here," Vilalta expressed demanding an amnesty for its leaders convicted of sedition.

Furthermore, ERC General Coordinator Pere Aragones pointed out that if there's an agreement between parties for the investiture that will mean that "we have agreed to begin talks between representatives of both citizen and parliamentary majorities, as well as the governments."

��[NOTÍCIA] @martavilaltat: "@Esquerra_ERC ha parlat clar: diu no ❌ a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez amb les condicions actuals i sí ✅a una Mesa de negociació" #ConsultaERC



��Llegeix-la��https://t.co/jVnC4udZmu — Esquerra Republicana (@Esquerra_ERC) 25 de noviembre de 2019

Esquerra_ERC has spoken clearly: says no to the investiture of Pedro Sanchez with the current conditions and yes to talks."

However, the leaders of the independentist party reinforced their negative position referring to Pedro Sanchez investiture and their absolute "No" to a coalition government announced between PSOE and leftist Unidas Podemos.

ERC summoned almost 9,000 of their followers to participate in some polls to know whether they support or not investiture of Sanchez. The exact question will be if they agree or not with the conformation of a new Spanish government.

��[VÍDEO] @martavilaltat a @tve_tve: "La nostra proposta a una mesa de �� negociació és molt clara: resolució democràtica, amnistia, autodeterminació, drets i �� llibertats i garanties de compliment" pic.twitter.com/aRJt1HxgDC — Esquerra Republicana (@Esquerra_ERC) 22 de noviembre de 2019

"Our proposal at a negotiation table is very clear: democratic resolution, amnesty, self-determination, rights and freedoms and guarantees of compliance."

For now, no meeting has been confirmed, PSOE Vice Secretary-General Adriana Lastra informed. Despite this, she added that she speaks “every day” with the parliamentary spokesman of ERC, Gabriel Rufian likewise than with the rest of parties.

Catalonia continues to push for its emancipation process from the Spanish state. This cause has been punished by law and their leaders have been chased and prosecuted since Oct. 1st, 2017.

The Socialists and Podemos had tried and failed to strike a government deal after the April election, prompting Sanchez to call the repeat ballot. Although if they succeed this time around, it would be Spain’s first coalition government since the country’s return to democracy in the late 1970s.

The unexpected preliminary agreement is meant to form a “progressive” coalition government joining the PSOE’s 120 seats and the 35 won by Unidas Podemos. However, this will leave them 21-seats short of a majority in the 350-seat parliament.

The two parties, which recently refused to work together, will now have to reach agreements with other smaller parties, that mainly represent secessionists movements in Catalonia and the Vasque country.