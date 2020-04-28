ILO: Companies Must Increase Protection During Labor Reopening

Protection measures must be rigorously enforced to avoid a new outbreak of the COVID-19 illness.

Companies that will reopen their doors to workers after several weeks of confinement must avoid a new wave of contagion, the International Labour Organization warned Tuesday.

According to the Organization, in order to achieve this, protection measures against the new coronavirus must be rigorously enforced.

Among these measures, the ILO highlighted ventilating the workplace, regularly cleaning surfaces, providing means for hand washing and ensuring disinfection.

"The return to work must be accompanied by good safety conditions to prevent further interruptions," ILO Director-General Guy Ryder urged in a statement.

Ensuring these conditions will be the best way to "protect the lives of workers, their families and the populations around them. Ryder said.

Other recommendations from the ILO include leaving the doors open so that workers do not touch the handles, introducing rotation systems among employees, and providing the necessary personal protection equipment free of charge.

The ILO alert comes at a time when Europe and the Middle East are cautiously emerging from confinement.

China revived its social life at the end of March and now fears a second wave of the pandemic.