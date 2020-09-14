Hurricane Paulette Hits Bermuda With Torrential Rains and Winds

Paulette remains the most powerful phenomenon in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Bermuda's authorities announced that Hurricane Paulette reached the Caribbean Island early on Monday morning with strong winds and rains, which caused heavy swells and floods.

"Its eye is now starting to move away from Bermuda. We expect hurricane-force winds to leave our area around mid-morning and then tropical-storm-force winds to leave late this afternoon," Bermuda's Meteorological Service reported.

Paulette has no major changes to the previous forecast. It has maximum sustained winds of over 140 kilometers per hour and it will maintain its course toward the northeast between Monday and Tuesday.

"I ask the people to remain in a safe area until the phenomenon moves away from the Island," Bermuda's Prime Minister David Burt tweeted.

Bermuda is suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, "so it is necessary to intensify prevention measures to avoid contagion," Burt added. The swell caused by the Hurricane is affecting the Windward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the U.S. southeast coast. Paulette remains the most powerful phenomenon that the U.S. Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Sally is also approaching the Gulf of Mexico's shores with winds of 75 kilometers per hour. It is expected to turn into a hurricane in the next few hours.