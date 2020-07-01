Humanitarian Flight Repatriates 66 Students, 42 Cuban Doctors

A humanitarian flight coordinated by the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) Tuesday allowed the return of a group of students with scholarships in Cuba to their homelands, and the arrival of a Cuban medical brigade on the Caribbean island.

The flight transported 66 students and 41 Cuban doctors and connected Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts & Nevis, and Cuba.

The return of doctors and students was possible thanks to Venezuela's Conviasa airline and the sponsorship of the ALBA Bank, as air connectivity is suspended in the region.

"In this operation, Venezuela's support was essential, as it provided its airline for this humanitarian flight," Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry assured in a statement.

With the support of Banco del Alba, the Cuban Medical Brigade arrives in Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to fight Covid-19, in a @LAConviasa flight from Venezuela carried out in coordination with the Government of Cuba pic.twitter.com/GrxQnkoUC6 — Banco del ALBA (@BancodelALBA_) March 27, 2020

"Petrocaribe and the ALBA Bank are considered an important part of the Bolivarian Alliance to confront the COVID-19's pandemic," Venezuela's Economy Minister Tareck El Aissami said.

ALBA-TCP cooperation has also allowed the medical solidarity missions' transfer and the diagnostic tests' move during the region's fight against COVID-19.

ALBA-TCP is an international organization founded in 2004 by Latin American and Caribbean countries to fight poverty and social exclusion.