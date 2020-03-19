Huge Meltdown in Greenland Raises Sea Level by 2.2mm

Global warming caused by the human-induced climate crisis is causing glaciers around the world to melt​​.

The Arctic lost 600 billion tons of ice last year, the warmest on record, causing global sea levels to rise, according to recent research.

A study of satellite data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows that the loss of island ice on Greenland, the territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, raises the overall sea level by 2.2 mm.

"This analysis explains the impact on the planet of the abnormally high temperatures that were recorded during July and August 2019 around the North Pole," the University of California professor Irvine Isabella Velicogna, the main author of the research, said Wednesday.

The loss of land-based glaciers "directly causes the rise of the seas, unlike the retreat of sea ice. This endangers coastal cities and towns around the world," the researcher said.

"As much as we knew last summer had been hot, the figures for the thaw in Greenland were surprising and huge." Velicogna lamented.

"It is estimated that Greenland lost an average of 268 billion tons of ice between 2002 and 2019. Last summer the island lost more than half of that," he said.

Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, "consumes 1 billion tons of water per year," the researcher compared.

