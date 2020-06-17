Honduras' President and His Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

The news came as the Central American country's health system collapsed, with nearly 10,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 300 deaths.

Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez Tuesday confirmed that he and his wife Ana Garcia tested positive for Covid-19 disease, caused by the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

"During this weekend I began to feel some discomfort and they have confirmed that I have been infected with Covid-19," the president explained in his television message.

Through a televised message, Hondura's leader explained that he will remain in constant communication with his closest collaborators.

President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras, who said his wife and 2 aides were also infected, joined a small crop of world leaders who have caught the coronavirus https://t.co/kCVzpmA0Zv — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 17, 2020

He said that from now on he'll be teleworking. "I have mild symptoms, I feel better, however, I have been recommended to rest, but I will keep in touch with my collaborators," he added.

The health measures taken by President Hernandez to control the coronavirus pandemic have been criticized by various sectors.

"Despite the billions that were approved for the health emergency, the medical personnel continue to use plastics and bags as biosecurity suits," Tegucigalpa's TeleSUR correspondent Silvestrucci stressed.