Honduras: International Org Denounced Human Rights Violations

In all the cases, Civicus condemns the Honduran government inaction to prevent the attacks.

The International Alliance of Civil Society Organizations (Civicus) denounced the Human Rights violations against social leaders, LGBTQI activists, and other civil rights advocators in Honduras.

Civicus reported the most recent attacks against journalists in the Central American nation. The international organization referred to the death of Honduran journalist David Romero, who passed away due to COVID-19 while he was in prison.

Romero faced defamation charges after he denounced government corruption. According to Civicus, his death was caused by medical negligence.

Honduran journalist Marvin Ortiz suffered death threats and harassment before he was involved in a car accident in early August. Besides, a hooded police officer aggressively prevented reporter Henry Fiallos and his cameraperson from filming a prison riot in July.

PBI Honduras: The situation for #Honduras’s #LGBTQI+ community was already critical before the current health emergency, but the arrival of #COVID19 has led to a double violation of their rights @arcoirisghn @ONUHumanRights @UNHumanRights https://t.co/7x5lXbDFBI pic.twitter.com/tFAG96xxx2 — Peace Brigades USA (@pbiusa) May 15, 2020

Civicus also denounced the assassination of Sacrleth Caceres, who was a Trans activist and an LGBTQI community leader. According to witnesses, an unidentified gunmen shot Caceres and her friends in Tegucigalpa, resulting only in her death.

In July, environmental leader Marvin Damian Castro Molina was found dead in the municipality of Perspire, Choluteca. He feared for his life after several threats, according to family and friends.

Also, Civicus referred to the kidnapping of five Garifuna community members. As of September, their whereabouts are still unknown. In all the cases, Civicus condemns the Honduran government inaction to prevent the attacks.