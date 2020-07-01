Haiti: Gov't Resume International Fligths Amidst the Pandemic

Borderline traffic would also restart although Dominican Republic authorities have not granted access yet.

Despite the pandemic, President Jovenel Moise’s administration Tuesday reopened borders and resumed international airports’ activities in Haiti.

From July 1, Toussaint Louverture and Cape Haitien international airports will resume flights to Canada, the U.S., and other regional destinations. Borderline traffic would also restart, although Dominican Republic authorities have not granted access.

According to health authorities, the scarcity of tests and international passengers’ entrance could lead to a more severe virus outbreak in Haiti. Despite the forecasts, they also consider governmental funds and efforts should focus on the lockdown lifting but the pandemic.

“If we test everyone who leaves or returns to the country, epidemiological surveillance would be threatened,” the Multisectoral Commission for the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic co-chair William Pape said.

I would be closing my eyes too. Trying to make a living as a marchand on the oppressively hot streets of Port au Prince, in the midst of a pandemic with a Haitian gourde that seems to devalue by the minute. #Petionville #Haïti pic.twitter.com/TKgkHRt7Zt — Nadia Todres (@nadiatodres) June 25, 2020



On June 29, President Moise called Haitian people to adapt and coexist with the virus and comply with the precautionary measures as part of the post-pandemic situation. He also encouraged youngsters to protect the elderly by supporting the economy's resume.

“From the beginning, I was against closing factories because there is a cause-and-effect relationship between the economy and health. Haitians are looking for a job to feed themselves. The COVID-19 issue comes later,” Pape affirmed.

As of Wednesday morning, Haiti had reported 5,975 COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths, and 931 recoveries from the virus.