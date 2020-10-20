Haitian Activists Blame the United Nations For Cholera Epidemic

This disease became a major concern in Haiti in 2010 because of the poor handling of wastewater at a UN camp housing soldiers from Nepal.

Cholera victims in Haiti Tuesday will demonstrate to denounce the United Nations (UN) for introducing Cholera in the country after the 2010 earthquake.

Activists will symbolically testify against the international body in a people's tribunal organized by progressive platforms. They will claim that the UN, that waited six years to acknowledge his responsibility, have not done enough to honor its promises to the victims of the disease, a decade after the first outbreak.

Cholera became a major concern in Haiti in October 2010, derived from the poor handling of wastewater at a UN camp housing soldiers from Nepal. Due to the country’s inadequate sanitary conditions and lack of medical facilities, the disease quickly spread throughout Haiti and, as of today, it have killed over 10,000 persons.

In early May, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that “UN has been strongly committed to supporting the people of Haiti and the fight against cholera,” and that the organization regrets the loss of life and suffering caused by the disease.

Today, in Mirebalais #Haiti, a Mass is being held to commemorate the thousands of lives lost to #cholera, followed by a March of surviving victims. @BAIhaiti is there. (photo from 2018 event) pic.twitter.com/0nB0yeHTla — IJDH (@ijdh) October 19, 2020

Dujarric added that the UN has mobilized over more than US$139 million to fight cholera since the beginning of the outbreak, something that comes into conflict with the figures expounded by experts from the UN’s human rights office.

Experts issued a statement to Guterres to alert him that when it comes to the fight against cholera in Haiti “serious shortfalls in funding and expenditures make the UN’s promises illusory.”

“Despite initially seeking US$400 million over two years, the UN has raised US$20.5 million in about three years and has spent a pitiful US$3.2 million. This is a deeply disappointing showing following the loss of 10,000 lives,” they complained.