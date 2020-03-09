Guyana: Voting Results Postponed Again Amid Political Crisis

The Supreme Court will evaluate on Tuesday whether to recount the votes in the electoral area known as Region Four.

While in Guyana the two political parties continue to claim victory in the March 2 presidential elections, voting results were again postponed indefinitely on Sunday, according to local sources.

Guyana's Supreme Court on Sunday approved an order preventing the country's Electoral Commission from declaring a winner in this month's presidential election.

This decision postpones the results of the vote, a process that has been affected from the beginning by accusations of fraud.

"Before making a statement on the final results of the election, the Court will evaluate on Tuesday whether to recount the votes in an electoral area known as Region Four, which is under suspicion of fraud," Guyana's Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire said Sunday.

Guyana. El robo electoral más descarado que haya reporteado: van perdiendo, suspenden el conteo de votos, cierran la com electoral y se declaran ganadores. Pero la tienen difícil. Todos los detalles en @teleSURtv — Alejandro Kirk (@KirkReportero) March 7, 2020

"Guyana. The most shameless electoral theft ever reported: they lose, suspend the vote count, close the electoral commission and declare themselves winners. But they have it tough. All the details on Telesur."

While Guyana still does not know the official results of the general elections of last Monday, March 2, the political and social crisis continues to grow, especially due to the death of one person after a protest led by the People's Progressive Party.

The protester was shot dead on Saturday when hundreds of people took to the streets of Guyana after David Granger's government was accused of altering the results of last Monday's vote.

The Alliance for Change Party, chaired by current President David Granger, says it retained the lead in the partial results of the vote released last Thursday in the largest region of this oil-rich country.​​​​​​​