Guyana: Vote Recount Suspended Once Again

Guyana suspended the vote count again after the Electoral Commission's headquarters was sprayed with pesticides on Monday, Telesur's special envoy in the country Alejandro Kirk, said Tuesday.

"On Monday, Guyana's health ministry suddenly decided to spray the commission's headquarters with pesticides," Kirk said.

As a result, "the police were forced to evict the Caribbean Community of Nations (Caricom) team that had arrived in the country to conduct the vote count for the presidential elections held on March 2," the journalist reported.

Meanwhile, the boxes of the voting records were left in the custody of the police, warned Alejandro Kirk.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has agreed to commence the recount of votes from all administrative regions in Guyana on Monday starting with ballots from Region Four – Guyana’s largest voting district. Following hours of… https://t.co/8OVsWohOOU pic.twitter.com/vnynFWaRjX — News Room (@newsroomgy) March 16, 2020

The Caricom team arrived recently in the South American country to supervise the vote count in the last election, after irregularities in the ballot count in a key electoral district known as Region Four, in the capital Georgetown.

In this Region, which is home to the country's main administrative and commercial activities, was named as winner the current President David Granger, leader of the political alliance Association for National Unity + Alliance for Change.

However, the opposition People's Progressive Party claimed that the victory belonged to its candidate Irfaan Ali and that the results declared by Guyana's Electoral Commission on March 7 were inflated and not credible.

Although the recount will be supervised by Caricom, "the Guyana Electoral Commission is the only one empowered to declare the end of the electoral process," Supreme Court President Roxane George recently warned.