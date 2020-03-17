    • Live
Guyana: Vote Recount Suspended Once Again
    A group of people wait to exercise their vote in a constituency in Georgetown, Guyana, March 2, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @LoverFuLL_OBI

Published 17 March 2020 (5 hours 38 minutes ago)
Videos

Guyana's health ministry suddenly decided to spray the commission's headquarters with pesticides.

Guyana suspended the vote count again after the Electoral Commission's headquarters was sprayed with pesticides on Monday, Telesur's special envoy in the country Alejandro Kirk, said Tuesday.

RELATED: 

Guyana: High Court Urges Recount in Largest Electoral District

"On Monday, Guyana's health ministry suddenly decided to spray the commission's headquarters with pesticides," Kirk said. 

As a result, "the police were forced to evict the Caribbean Community of Nations (Caricom) team that had arrived in the country to conduct the vote count for the presidential elections held on March 2," the journalist reported.

Meanwhile, the boxes of the voting records were left in the custody of the police, warned Alejandro Kirk.

The Caricom team arrived recently in the South American country to supervise the vote count in the last election, after irregularities in the ballot count in a key electoral district known as Region Four, in the capital Georgetown.

In this Region, which is home to the country's main administrative and commercial activities, was named as  winner the current President David Granger, leader of the political alliance Association for National Unity + Alliance for Change.

However, the opposition People's Progressive Party claimed that the victory belonged to its candidate Irfaan Ali and that the results declared by Guyana's Electoral Commission on March 7 were inflated and not credible.

Although the recount will be supervised by Caricom, "the Guyana Electoral Commission is the only one empowered to declare the end of the electoral process," Supreme Court President Roxane George recently warned.

