Guyana: Votes Recount Begins Amid Strict Security Measures

"This time there will be no interruptions," the country's electoral authorities vowed.

Guyana's Electoral Commission (Gecom) Wednesday began recounting votes after two months of suspending the delivery of the results of a highly contested electoral process​​​​​​.

The headquarters for the election recount is the Arthur Chung Conference Center in Georgetown, the capital city. On the first day, police guarded the entrance to this center and the press was not allowed inside.

The team of observers, which will ensure the transparency of the recount, includes representatives from the Private Sector Commission, the Organization of American States (OAS), the U.S.-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

"There will be no interruptions on this occasion. The police and observers will ensure the clarity of the process," Gecom spokeswoman Yolanda Ward said.​​​​​​

Political party representatives and Gecom officials witnessed the opening of the ballot box.

"In the coming days, counting of ballots​​​​​​​ will occur more promptly as officials gain impetus," Ward said.

"We are working to prevent the irregularities and judicial appeals that occurred on March 2 in electoral region four from happening again," she added.

At the time, the two parties in dispute, Association for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU + AFC) and People's Progressive Party (PPP) had claimed victory.

The recounting of ballots is expected to take 25 days, the local press said.​​​​​​​