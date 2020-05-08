Guyana: Second Day of Ballot Counting Goes Without Setback

"The results will only be released once the ballot counting process is completed," authorities said.

Guyana's Election Commission (Gecom) announced that the second day of the recounting of votes process went without a setback, even though one of the boxes from Electoral District One was filled with water.

Gecom attributed it to rainwater that found itself into the container which housed ballot boxes. Despite the incident, 40 ballot boxes were counted on the second day. As the days go by, the counting will be faster, according to the country's authorities.

At the end of day one, 25 ballot boxes were processed, bringing the total to 65. In the count, the political parties in dispute will have agents present to ensure that no concessions are made to one or another leader.

Guyanas's President and leader of the National Unity and Alliance for Change coalition, David Granger, and Irfaan Ali, for the People's Progressive Party, are anxiously awaiting the results of the March 2 election.

The Guyana Elections Commission this morning confirmed that a ballot box from Electoral District One was filled with water. pic.twitter.com/CiuKQbsd4V — Stabroek News (@stabroeknews) May 6, 2020

Representatives from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of American States (OAS) are attending the national recount process as observers. Their role is to contribute to the transparency and veracity of the results.

On the second day, high commissioners and ambassadors from Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, and the European Union contacted Guyana's Foreign Minister Karen Cummings to know about the details of the vote count.

"The Government of Guyana appreciates the presence of the international observers. They are another guarantee that this will be a genuine and transparent electoral process," Cummings stressed.

Even though the elections took place in March, political uncertainty persists in the country. At the time, the two competing political parties claimed victory​​​​​​​.