Guyana: Opposition Party Concerned About Election Recount

"The votes rcount of District 4 is taking significantly longer than the others," PPP warned.

The People's Progressive Party (PPP) expressed concern on Tuesday about the outcome of the Guyana elections after a member of the Electoral Commission's (Gecom) Information Technology staff was assigned to the recount in region four.

According to the PPP, Enrique Livan's new position in the election recount puts the results at risk, as he is one of those suspected of irregular work in the March count.

The opposition party suggested that Livan's appointment is related to the visit of Guyana's still-president, David Granger, last Sunday to the site of the national recount.

"Livan was one of those accused of malpractice during the process of verifying the results of constituency 4," PPP election representative Zulfikar Mustapha told Gecom's president in a letter.

FITUG urges GECOM to immediately put measures in place to fast-track recount https://t.co/We5cH2xNIO — iNews Guyana (@iNewsGuyana) May 19, 2020

Last March, the Guyana Police questioned Lavin about the alleged disappearance of a laptop and the transfer of data from region 4 from one computer to another.

Workstation 10 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where the votes were being counted, contains the ballots for District 4.

"The vote count in this election department is taking significantly longer than the others," he said.

Gecom spokeswoman Yolanda Ward said Livan's appointment was not linked to the president's visit, but was a result of a staff rotation.