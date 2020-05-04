    • Live
Guyana: New Date for Counting Votes Announced
  • A group of people participate in Guyana's general election, March 2, 2020.

    A group of people participate in Guyana's general election, March 2, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @news_guyana

Published 4 May 2020 (3 hours 56 minutes ago)
Videos

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in her capacity as President of Caricom, said that "this process must be completed without further delay."

Two months after the general and regional elections in Guyana, held on March 2, the country's authorities announced that the votes will be counted next Wednesday.

The Guyana Election Commission (Gecom) agreed on the date during a recent meeting in the country's capital, Georgetown.

Gecom President Vincent Alexander announced that official notification of the start of the vote count will be given on Monday.

A team of delegates from the Caribbean Community (Caricom) will participate in the vote count as observers.

Delegates will ensure that the counting process is credible and transparent, according to the regional grouping.

The observer team consists of a senior lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission member John Jarvis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Supervisor of Elections, Sylvester King.

Cynthia Barrow-Giles was part of another Caricom delegation that failed a month ago in a first attempt to resolve the crisis in Guyana since the March 2 elections.

On that occasion, the Caribbean body was forced to withdraw its observers from the recount because of forces in that country that for whatever reason do not want to see the votes counted.

