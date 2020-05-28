Guatemalan Congress to Dismiss Health Minister Amidst Pandemic

Guatemala’s Ombudsman Jordan Rodas requested on May 27 Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy Castillo’s dismissal due to corruption and inefficiency accusations amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

“So far the Ministry shows a low execution of its budget being evident that there is no capacity to provide resources and inputs to the health personnel who are in the front line and that places them in serious risk of contagion,” Guatemalan Congress’ members stated in an open letter to President Alejandro Giammattei.

Deputies Sonia Gutierrez, Adan Perez Perez, Aldo Avila, and Edgar Batres signed the dismissal petition. Guatemala’s Ombudsman, Jordan Rodas, sent the document to the Chief of State, alongside another recommendation on his administration development during the pandemic.

"In the exercise of control that we have carried out, we have verified the crisis in which our health system is the little capacity in the execution of the resources to provide materials and inputs of protection to the health personnel," the functionaries refers in the missive.

��Doctores de Hospital Roosevelt esta mañana en entrevista a radio local, han informado que:

❗️Al día de hoy hay 90 pacientes #COVID19 ingresados.

❗️Morgue ha colapsado.

❗️15 anestesiólogos en cuarentena.

❗️Datos que ellos manejan no aparecen en estadísticas oficiales. pic.twitter.com/MimnTOZ7CX — Factor Cuatro Guatemala (@Factor4_GT) May 28, 2020 "Doctors at Roosevelt Hospital this morning in an interview with local radio reported that As of today there are 90 COVID 19 patients admitted. Morgue has collapsed. 15 anesthesiologists in quarantine. Data they handle does not appear in official statistics."



Congressional representatives previously warned about Monroy’s poor management of the COVID health crisis. They also stressed that several health professionals quitted after denouncing sanitary supplies scarcity and payment in compliance.

"This series of acts and omissions by the Minister of Health and Social Assistance contravenes the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic, specifically on the right to opt for public employment or positions," they referred.

Thus far, Guatemala registered 4,145 COVID positive cases, 68 deaths, and 493 recoveries from the virus.