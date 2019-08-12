China's International Trade Grows by Almost 6% in July

The production and supply of electricity, thermal power, gas, and water reported the fastest growth - 9 percent.

China's international trade increased 5.7 percent year-on-year in July, a slowdown of 6.8 percentage points with respect to the same month in 2018, yet still growing strong, according to official data released Thursday.

The General Administration of Customs said that in the seventh month of 2019, China's foreign trade stood at 2.74 trillion yuan (US$388.64 billion), as exports increased by 10.3 percent and imports by 0.4 percent.

The trade surplus was 310.26 million yuan, an increase of 75.3 percent compared to the same month last year.

"The industrial production was stable, with better structure and efficiency," said NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua.according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Trade with the United States – with whom China has been engaged in a tense trade war since March 2018 – declined by 3.5 percent in July, with sales to the North American country dropping by 0.1 percent and purchases of U.S. products by 14 percent.

From January to July, China's total foreign trade amounted to 17.4 trillion yuan, with exports increasing 6.7 percent and imports increasing 1.3 percent.

The trade surplus for the first seven months of 2019 stood at 1.5 trillion yuan, or 44.5 percent more than during the same period last year.

The output of new energy vehicles, industrial robots, and integrated circuits went up 68.6 percent, 21 percent, and 14.5 percent respectively, in volume year on year in the January-July period.

"The economy continued to operate in a reasonable range in July, extending the trend of overall steady growth with progress and a positive outlook," said Liu.