Max Blumenthal Arrested: Accused by Venezuelan Opposition

Max Blumenthal, editor of the news site The Grayzone, was arrested last Friday on false charges related to the siege of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington that took place between April and May.

A team of police officers from the U.S. capital appeared at Blumenthal's door shortly after 9 a.m., demanding entry and threatening to break down its door.

In addition, several officers had taken up positions surrounding his home as if they were prepared for a SWAT-style raid.

Blumenthal was transported to DC's central prison, where he was chained by his hands and ankles for more than five hours and held for two days in various cells.

His request for a telephone call was denied by the authorities and prison officials, so he was deprived of contact with the outside world.

Blumenthal was charged with assault by a member of the Venezuelan opposition and his arrest warrant was five months old.

The reporter denied his guilt and expressed that it is a "100% false, fabricated, bogus, untrue, and malicious lie”

"It is clearly part of a campaign of political persecution designed to silence me and The Grayzone for our factual journalism, exposing the deceptions, corruption and violence of the far-right Venezuelan opposition," he added.

In violation of international law, between April and May, Washington-backed Venezuelan coup leaders began to take possession of Venezuelan legitimate gevernment property in the United States.

In response to these operations, a group of activists started a vigil inside the Venezuelan embassy in Washington to protect it from illegal seizure by U.S.-backed coup leaders.

The Embassy was quickly besieged by hordes of violent right-wing activists who support the Venezuelan opposition, preventing people, food and supplies from entering the building.

Max Blumenthal, along with Anya Parampil and Alex Rubinstein, all working for The Greyzone, were there and documented the actions and violent attacks by right-wing groups against Venezuelan solidarity activists who gathered outside the embassy.