Global COVID Cases Over 11 Million, John Hopkins University
    Workers at the regional hospital protest the lack of supplies in Tuxtepec, Mexico July 3, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @nathanoax

Published 3 July 2020 (2 hours 21 minutes ago)
Brazil, Russia, India, Peru, Chile, Britain, and Spain's contagion toll exceeds 250,000 cases.

Johns Hopkins University on Friday confirmed COVID-19 worldwide cases surpassed 11 million.


Burundi: President Ndayishimiye Renews Cabinet Amid Pandemic


According to the Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), global cases reached 11,031,905. 

The U.S. has the highest contagion toll, with 2,873,612 COVID-19 recorded cases, as well as 131,926, deceases due to the virus and 1,201,749 recoveries. U.S. health institutions registered over 37,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Besides, Brazil, Russia, India, Peru, Chile, Britain, and Spain's contagion toll exceeds 250,000 cases. China infections surpassed 10.9 million.


On July 1rst, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus assured the worst stage of the pandemic is yet to come.

“As you know, in March, Italy and Spain were the epicenters of the pandemic. At the peak of its epidemic, Spain had almost 10,000 cases a day, and Italy had more than 6,500 cases,” he stated.

Pandemic epicenter displaced from China to Europe in 2020 first quarter, but most recently, America suffers COVID-19 most severe harm.

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Toll

Xinhua
by teleSUR/ gq-MS
