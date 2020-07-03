Global COVID Cases Over 11 Million, John Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University on Friday confirmed COVID-19 worldwide cases surpassed 11 million.



According to the Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), global cases reached 11,031,905.

The U.S. has the highest contagion toll, with 2,873,612 COVID-19 recorded cases, as well as 131,926, deceases due to the virus and 1,201,749 recoveries. U.S. health institutions registered over 37,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Besides, Brazil, Russia, India, Peru, Chile, Britain, and Spain's contagion toll exceeds 250,000 cases. China infections surpassed 10.9 million.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti finally admitted that massive (BLM) protests are likely causing the number of citywide coronavirus cases to spike, just two days after denying it. https://t.co/FlMRbMaNvl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020



On July 1rst, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus assured the worst stage of the pandemic is yet to come.

“As you know, in March, Italy and Spain were the epicenters of the pandemic. At the peak of its epidemic, Spain had almost 10,000 cases a day, and Italy had more than 6,500 cases,” he stated.

Pandemic epicenter displaced from China to Europe in 2020 first quarter, but most recently, America suffers COVID-19 most severe harm.