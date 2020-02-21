Giorgio Armani: “Women Are Still Raped by Designers”

"You can rape a woman in many ways, either by throwing her into the basement or suggesting she dress in a certain way," the fashion mogul stated at Milan's Fashion week.

Giorgio Armani, on Friday, accused the fashion industry of "raping" women with their short-term trends and sex-driven marketing, outside a parade of his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week.

"You can rape a woman in many ways, either by throwing her into the basement or suggesting she dress in a certain way," the fashion mogul expressed about the imposition of beauty canons and trends by the fashion industry.

"If a woman walks down the street and sees an ad with a woman with her breasts and butt in sight and wants to be like that too, that's a way to rape her," he added.

"In my parade, there are short skirts, long skirts, wide pants, and tight pants. I have given women maximum freedom so they can use all possibilities if they are sensible," he stated.

Giorgio Armani, also known for empowering women by popularizing the female suite in the seventies, expressed feeling tired of hearing the word trend. "We have to try to work for women today. There should be no trends," he insisted.

"Please stop writing trends," he insisted to journalists. "Write about what Michele did in Gucci, what Miuccia Prada did in Prada and what I do, but let's not play this game anymore," Armani concluded, adding that he will now say everything he thinks.

Giorgio Emporio founded his brand in 1975 and is a household name known for his sober and elegant designs. For 2020 Milan Fashion week, the titular of the brand commented that "strong-willed" young women inspired the latest line.