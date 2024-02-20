Genocide in Gaza left 29,000 victims to date

The Israeli army in the last 24 hours has committed 9 massacres in the Gaza region

On Tuesday, Israeli attacks left 103 dead and 142 wounded. During the 137th day of occupation in Gaza, the death toll reached 29,195 victims, in addition to 69,170 wounded.

In addition, thousands of victims succumb under the rubble while the occupation forces block all access for rescuers and doctors to the area, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to the health authority, they do not allow the entry of any international or civil defense teams.

The 9 massacres that occurred in just 24 hours do nothing more than consolidate the category of genocide, granted by the international community, to Israeli aggression.

A Palestinian woman clings to her son's grave and implores to be left to die with him as Israeli occupying forces attempt to destroy Al Yousefiyah Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Jerusalem today.



pic.twitter.com/7wUSnL2oYy — Palestine Today (@HoyPalestinaEN) October 25, 2021

In addition to the assassinations, Israeli forces also took control of the Nasser medical complex and turned it into a military barracks. This situation puts the lives of medical personnel and kidnapped patients at risk.

Palestinians held hostage in the former medical complex lack water, electricity and food, and trapped children have no access to nutritional supplements or medical oxygen.