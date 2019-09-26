Geneva Passes Resolution in Favor of Venezuela's Human Rights

Jorge Valero acknowledged the UN Human Rights Council for addressing the negative connotations of Washington´s policy against Maduro´s government and the impact of these sanctions on people´s life

During an ordinary session celebrated in Geneva, this Tuesday, UN Human Rights Council passed a project of the resolution called “strengthening cooperation and technical assistance in the field of human rights in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”, informed its permanent representative Jorge Valero.

The diplomat expressed that the main purpose is to promote a peaceful, democratic and constitutional solution to the situation of the South American country, and that an agreement should be reached by its people, without foreign interference.

Valero highlighted the negative impact on the life of Venezuela citizens, consequence of the unilateral and coercive measures imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which also limits their rights.

About that matter, the representative acknowledged the UN Human Rights Council for addressing the negative connotations of Washington´s policy over Venezuela.

The resolution project was backed by Iran, Turkey, Russia, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Algeria, Siria, Palestine and, consequently, by Nicolas Maduro´s Government.