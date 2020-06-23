Funeral Procession for Rayshard Brooks Held in Atlanta

Reverend Bernice A. King encouraged activists to keep fighting against police brutality and to achieve racial and social equality.

Atlanta Ebenezer Baptist Church, the same church that held Martin Luther King's funeral procession, Tuesday hosted Rayshard Brooks' funeral. Brook’s friends and family held a private service.

Ebenezer Baptist Church senior Pastor Reverend Raphael G. Warnock began the opening eulogy inside and outside the church.

“We bring you our deepest condolences and our pledge to continue to stand for justice. Justice for Rayshard and all of those have suffered in the hands of cruelty,” Reverend Jeffrey M. Ott stated. He also offered his condolences to Brooks's relatives and loved ones.

Mourners gather outside Ebenezer Baptist Church for funeral of #RayshardBrooks



Rabbi Peter Berg and Reverend Neichelle R. Guidry recalled biblical passages to those present. Bishop Dale C. Bronner prayed for healing to Brooks' family and community. He also pleaded for justice.

“Father takes us as a seed and lets us a harvest of justice, and mercy, and love, and unity, and strength and power,” Bronner stated.

Ambrea Mickolajczyk, Brooks’ friend and colleague, also remembered Brook's anecdotes and values.

“Ray had overcome his circumstances. He was working hard to become the best provider, caretaker, community builder, father, husband, son,, and relationship agent he could be. The justice system and systemic racism made it fairly impossible for him to try to live a prosperous life, well after he had paid his debts,” she expressed.

“I hope we would live in a world where we are no longer afraid of the police, but we come to know them as guardians, protectors, and peacemakers of our communities,” Mikolajczyk added.

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, raises her hand during a prayer while holding their 2-year-old daughter Memory at his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.



“We really should not be here today. This did not have to happen to Rayshard. There are so many ways that Friday, June 12 could have ended and a police killing does not have to be one of them. And yet, here we are again. June 12 is a constant reminder of the struggle for justice, for black lives throughout the world. Tragically here we are once again,” Reverend Bernice A. King, Martin Luther King's daughter, stated.

She spoke of her father and expressed her condolences to Rayshard Brooks’ children, who like her, lost their father at a young age. She condemned the dehumanization of African-Americans in the U.S. social system.

“There cannot be peace in Atlanta nor anywhere in our nation without justice. No justice, no peace. If we miss this moment we would find ourselves returning again and again in a path of chaos and self-destruction,” the reverend stressed.

Reverend King called the black con ommunity and all U.S. people to focus on justice, community values, and revolutionary nonviolent actions that ensures security for African-Americans. She also encouraged activists to keep fighting against police brutality and to achieve racial and social equality. She pleaded for unity.

Gabriel Martini, Brook’s family friend, and Jymaco Brooks, Rayshard Brooks' cousin also spoke at the funeral. Mourners and Black Lives Matters movement gathered outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay their respects to Brooks.

Rayshard Brooks’ murder prompted a new wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality. The crime occurred 18 days after George Floyd’s murder.