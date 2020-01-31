French GDP Decreased Last Quarter 2019: Set Back for Macron

The French economy, one of the largest in the EU, has failed to meet expectations in a dramatic drop after expansion by 0.3 percent in July-September, last year.

France’s real GDP fell 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, for the first time under the presidency of Emmanuel Macron, according to a report published by the French National Institute of Statistics and Studies (INSEE) on Friday.

The French economy, one of the largest in the EU, has failed to meet expectations in a dramatic drop after expansion by 0.3 percent in July-September, which represents a full-year economic growth of 1.2 percent, below from 1.7 percent a year earlier.

Analysts explain that an unexpected slowdown comes due to a decline in both exports and imports, which fell by 0.2 percent. One of the negative factors is reflected in changes in inventories, meaning that companies are using stocks rather than boosting production. Otherwise, the French economy would have grown 0.3 percent, which would have translated it in growth in the first quarter of 2020.

INSEE also said that consumer spending growth had slowed down to 0.2% in the fourth quarter, compared to 0.4% in the previous quarter, despite the series of measures taken last year to increase power household purchasing.

Au quatrième trimestre 2019, le PIB baisse légèrement (–0,1 %)https://t.co/mK9sFG8V6p — Insee (@InseeFr) January 31, 2020

In the fourth quarter of 2019, GDP fell slightly (–0.1%)

Other decisive factors were massive rallies and protests across the country. The demonstrations are estimated to cost the economy by 0.1 percent. Political uncertainty slashed the GDP by 0.2 percent, according to the chief economist at Allianz Group, Ludovic Subran.

The news is a setback for President Emmanuel Macron, who until now had had stable growth and job creation to justify his pro-business reform program.

In the meantime, the Eurozone economy is only one percent larger than a year ago. Recently, Italy reported that its GDP shrank by 0.3 percent in the same period. The contractions of two of the EU’s biggest economies have raised concerns over Europe’s economic health on the day that initiates the transition period after the EU voted “yes” to the U.K abandoning the bloc.