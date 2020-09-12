    • Live
France: 'Yellow Vests' Resume Protests Against Pension Reforms
  • A demonstrator wearing a yellow vest holds a French flag during a demonstration in Paris, France, January 24, 2020.

    A demonstrator wearing a yellow vest holds a French flag during a demonstration in Paris, France, January 24, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @cppluxury

Published 12 September 2020 (4 hours 26 minutes ago)
"Bravo for the insubordinate present in the demonstration of the yellow vests," Left-wing opposition leader Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted.

The 'Yellow Vests' Saturday took to the streets after a summer break to continue protesting against Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plans.

Almost two years after their first mobilizations, the Yellow Vests marched through Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Nice, Bordeaux, and Strasbourg.

In Paris, security forces used tear gas to stop the demonstration. At least 200 protesters have been arrested so far, mainly in the area of the Champs-Elysées.

According to Paris' Public Prosecutor's Office, 54 people are still under arrest. Police have seized knives, masks, and a bow during their confrontation with the protesters.

Left-wing opposition leader Jean-Luc Melenchon congratulated the yellow vests for the mobilization. 

"Bravo for the insubordinate present in the demonstration of the yellow vests," Melenchon tweeted as he appealed for calm.

The 'yellow vests' movement emerged at the end of 2018 against the Macron's plans to increase fuel prices. Subsequently, they evolved into a broader movement of rejection of the president's policies.

