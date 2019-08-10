Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein Commits Suicide in Jail

Epstein was seen being transported on a gurney from a Manhattan jail by local reporters on Saturday morning.

The disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Friday evening, despite being put on suicide watch earlier in the week.

Epstein was arrested by New York City Police on July 6th after he was charged for the sex trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 between 2002 and 2005.

He later pleaded not guilty to these charges, but his case was heavily followed by the worldwide media as Epstein was a friend to several U.S. politicians, including President Donald Trump.

The charges were announced more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida.

He was confined in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while he appealed a district judge’s refusal to let him live under 24-hour guard in his home on the Upper East Side.

Last month, Epstein was found unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck, media outlets reported, citing unidentified sources.