Fire Rages Out of Control in Brazil’s Pantanal

40 thousand hectares were lost to fires in the state of Mato Grosso during the month of July.

Tens of thousands of acres have burned in Brazil’s Pantanal region, the world's largest tropical wetland area.

40 thousand hectares were lost in July in the state of Mato Grosso and new jarring video has captured a fire burning over the Transpantaneira highway on Saturday.

Neighboring Mato Grosso do Sul lost an area equivalent to the size of nine cities of the state of Sao Paulo.

The region of Corumba, bordering Bolivia, has already registered nearly 4,000 hot spots.

According to the Pantanal Defense Association, ADEPAN, the fire department, rural owners and the association itself are having difficulties in containing the spread of the fire which have taken a massive toll on the area's vegetation.

The blazes also destroyed the São Francisco do Perigara estate, the largest sanctuary of the blue hyacinth macaw parrot, where 15% of its population had lived. The area freely inhabited by this specicies, whic is at risk of extinction, has lost 70% of its 25,000 hectares, allmost all of which was native flora.

So far in 2020, the fire devastated at least 1.5 million hectares of the Brazilian Pantanal. About 10% of its territory. Firefighters of the region have said that the situation is of unprecedented gravity.

The atypical drought has since 2019, been combined since with the Jair Bolsonaro factor with the government rolling back environmental protections.