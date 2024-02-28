FGE Throws Results on the Murder of Fernando Villavicencio

The investigations on the crime committed in the night of 9 June 2023 identified six suspects.

The Attorney General of the State (FGE) of Ecuador, says, after a long investigation, that the death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, was orchestrated by a faction of the criminal gang of Los Lobos.

According to the FGE, the organizer of the crime was the prisoner, Carlos Edwin Angulo Lara, alias 'El Invisible', and head of 'Los Invisibles', this band is considered a faction of Los Lobos. This criminal, who is serving a sentence in Latacunga prison, gave the order to execute hitmen.

Another participant in the crime and co-author was Laura Dayanara Castillo Velin, alias 'La Flaca', who is also head of Los Lobos. La Flaca was in charge of logistics and supplies for the killers.

�� #BREAKING | #Ecuador





The surveillance of the target was carried out by Alexandra Elizabeth Chimbo Farinango, Óscar Andrés Flores, Víctor Alfonso Flores and Erick Marcelo Ramírez Párraga, according to the FGE.

These suspects were only accomplices and participated in coordination and planning, but none participated as a hit man.

Johan David Castillo López, initially accused of the murder, died after being wounded during his capture. However, tests showed that six other hit men had escaped.

A security camera near the crime scene allowed authorities to locate the house where the other participants who managed to escape were hiding. The remaining hitmen were then killed in prison in October of the same year.