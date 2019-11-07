Fernandez to Correa: Make Latin America United Again

After winning the presidential elections last October 27th, Alberto Fernandez gave his first international interview on the new edition of "Conversando con Correa", on RT, where he and the former Ecuadorean head of State discussed post-Macri Argentina and the context of the region

In the new episode of 'Conversando con Correa', the Ecuadorean former president interviewed the recently elected president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, with whom he discussed a wide range of issues including the social and economic situation of the southern nation, the history and topicality of Peronism, as well as several problems faced by Latin America.

Discussing why Argentina's economic development path has not turned out to be as successful as that of some Western countries, such as Australia, which had per capita income at the beginning of the 20th century similar to Argentina, Fernández stressed that a certain dominant sector needs nothing to change because there is its advantage. The debate then is based on whether society wants to grow or if it conforms to the achieved status quo.

The winning presidential candidate for the Frente de Todos stated that in his country until this very day "continues the fight" between Peronism ("those who want a more egalitarian society") and anti-Peronism ("those who want to preserve their privileges" and their "advantages").

He affirmed that while Peronism still exists there is always going to be a threat from certain sectors of society that are going to buckle (defend) trying to preserve their privileges.

Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) en 'Conversando con Correa' habla del FMI, México, Chile y otros temas de importancia regional @MashiRafael

https://t.co/aawl9KsrRx — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) November 7, 2019

The post-Macri economy in Argentina

Furthermore, Alberto Fernandez confirmed that Argentina's economic situation is quite serious and the nation faces "problems that never occurred to us that we could have." This is due to the policies of the current head of state, Mauricio Macri, who since 2015 inflated the national external debt to 38% of GDP (13% in dollars), up to 95% of GDP.

"The International Monetary Fund lent Macri 57,000 million dollars, which represents 60% of what it has lent to the world," Fernandez denounced while calling it the "the most expensive political campaign in the history of mankind.” He said the blame is on both, Macri and IMF.

"El 60% de lo que el FMI ha prestado al mundo es para Argentina. ¿Por qué lo hizo? Para sostenerlo a Macri. La campaña política más cara de la historia de la humanidad es la de Macri. A los argentinos nos costó 57.000 millones de dólares" - @alferdez https://t.co/xqbPgw2Jnt — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) November 7, 2019

"60% of what the IMF has lent to the world is for Argentina. Why do it? To sustain Macri. The most expensive political campaign in the history of mankind is that of Macri. It cost Argentines 57,000 million dollars "- @alferdez

Fernandez recalled that Argentina has always paid its debts: it entered the IMF in 1957 and in 2005 paid 100% of the $ 9.8 billion borrowed. "The world has to understand that we are not like Macri, we do not lie. And we cannot pay under the conditions that the Argentine economy is in," he pointed out.

To do so “the Argentine economy has to recover, it has to start producing, it has to export again and that way it will have dollars to meet its obligations," he also said, regretting that "today none of that happens."

The post-Macri nation has 40% of the Argentine population below the poverty line: 5 million new poor.

The region

Later on, as part of the discussion about the situation in the region, the president-elect of Argentina lamented that "Latin America is experiencing a process of increasing disintegration" with multiple "regional agreements and not one is respected," including the Pacific Agreement, the Andean Pact, Mercosur and Unasur: "Everything is scattered, they have divided us dangerously," he expressed alarmed, while explaining his will to rebuild Unasur.

In this context, the elected president revealed that in the framework of a "very good and very long 4-hour meeting" that he recently held with Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the integrity of the region was the central issue.

"Perhaps the northernmost country in Latin America and the most southern country in Latin America can build an axis that revives the union," Fernández said. For this, he said, we must work on that integrative process and make "Mexico look south again."

�� "Tenemos que trabajar para perfeccionar la unidad latinoamericana. Nuestra primera premisa es la unidad. La segunda es que la unidad ocurra más allá de cualquier desavenencia ideológica. La tercera es la no intervención en los asuntos internos de nuestros estados", @alferdez pic.twitter.com/ldUk5nw5fl — Alberto Fernández Prensa (@alferdezprensa) November 7, 2019

"We have to work to improve Latin American unity. Our first premise is unity. The second is that unity occurs beyond any ideological disagreement. The third is non-intervention in the internal affairs of our states," @alferdez

The “justice” process against progressive political figures

During the interview, Alberto Fernández, who is a professor of Criminal Law, shared his point of view about the attempts of various parties to influence Latin American politics through judicial persecution or legal war. In this sense, he stressed that in Latin America three things failed:

Justice ceased to be independent and began to be manipulated by power

The due process of law that requires one to have a transparent trial where innocence in freedom can be proven failed

Preventive detention became a rule

"And finally, justice, for all this, ceased to be independent and began serving the power of the day" in several places in Latin America, including Chile, "but there are three focuses," which highlights this deterioration of the judicial system: Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador, said Fernández.

According to the politician, the misuse of justice has been clearly seen," but in Brazil, it has manifested itself in a "scandalous" way. The same judge who condemned Lula, now is Jair Bolsonaro's Minister of Justice.

"I know that Bolsonaro is angry with me because I ask for Lula's freedom, but I am very sorry: I am a man of law, and where I see an injustice, I call it out. I learned that from my father," he emphasized.

The press, another political party

In the context of press freedom and how it influences public opinion, the Frente de Todos´ figure indicated that thanks to a very strong social debate that took place when the Media Law was established at the time of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner "Argentines today know, when we read or when we listen, who is behind the one who is speaking or writing."

The politician stressed that although this law was subsequently repealed virtually by Macri and the years passed, "we know what interest is behind the "this or that" newspaper and the other newspaper'". "This in Argentina is very clear," which represents "a breakthrough," he said.

Consequently, although in the press during 4 years of Macri's term "said the worst things about Cristina," Fernandez and his supporters managed to win the elections, "because you can't fool everyone all the time."