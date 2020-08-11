Facebook Removed Over 9 Million Posts in 2020's Second Quarter

According to the brief, COVID-19 related posts endorsed inaccurate precautionary measures and hyperbolized fake cures. Facebook attributed the overcomes to its detention technology.

U.S. Facebook representatives said on Tuesday that the social network removed over 9.5 million posts with COVID-19 misleading content and racist messages.

"It's graphic content that honestly at home it's very hard for people to moderate, with people around them," Facebook's vice president for integrity Guy Rosen said.

Besides, the company deleted 8.7 million 'terrorist' related posts, 2.4 more than the first 2020 quarter. The organized hate posts, 4 million, decreased in comparison with January-April publications.

Facebook removed over 22 million posts from May to August, surpassing 2019's posts removal in 9.6 million in the same period.

Facebook disclosed the data on the sixth Community Standards Enforcement Report but did not reveal posts prevalence on its platforms.

According to the brief, COVID-19 related posts endorsed inaccurate precautionary measures and hyperbolized fake cures. Facebook attributed the overcomes to its detention technology.

The social network announced a content policy expansion, specifically against antisemitism and anti-black community.