Evo Morales: Without Capitalism People Welfare Can Be Achieved

The former Bolivian president recalled that the Plurinational State built a new homeland that guarantees fundamental rights without discrimination.

The former president of Bolivia and leader of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), Evo Morales, celebrated on Tuesday the ninth anniversary of the Plurinational State before millions of people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he resides as a result of the illegal coup in his against last November.

Morales stressed that young people are an indispensable engine for the conservation of the planet, without it there is no life, "the way of living in harmony with the Earth is one, without neoliberalism (...) we must not allow students to be stolen from us by the school of the Americas," he stressed.

"If it is not with neoliberalism, it is with militarism to impose its plundering model ... outside Bolivia, they prepare for divide us and submit to steal our natural resources. We must strengthen the communal movement," said the former president.

He also recalled that the Plurinational State was convened through a Constituent, with the purpose of building a more just and equitable nation. "Our government program is based on strengthening the economy and nationalization of our resources," he added.

#ENVIVO | Acto cultural de celebración por el día plurinacional de #Bolivia @evoespueblo "Hermanos y hermanas,#Bolivia y #Argentina tienen una lucha larga, que tiene mucho antecedente histórico" pic.twitter.com/fLK3qpnlKU — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) January 22, 2020

#LIVE | Cultural act of celebration for the multinational day of #Bolivia @evoespueblo "Brothers and sisters, # Bolivia and #Argentina have a long struggle, which has a long historical background"

Referring to the illegal coup d'état, Morales said that there are 35 dead at the moment: "I could not understand that some deceived and naive young people went out to burn the homes of our ministers and militants, the young people must be supportive," he added.

"Capitalism does not forgive that social movements can demonstrate that without the participation of external agents, we can free ourselves. We have shown that without capitalism and without the IMF, we can have a prosperous Bolivia," the former president said.

Morales reiterated that despite the illegal coup d'etat, he will continue to fight to free the Andean Nation from the dictatorship imposed last November, "never giving up before the enemy, capitalism is humanity's worst enemy (...) a thing is private property and another the excessive accumulation of resources."

El golpe de Estado es un golpe al indio, es un golpe del imperio norteamericano, es un golpe de los pudientes contra los humildes, es un golpe al litio. No soportaron que los movimientos sociales con profesionales patriotas demostramos que una Bolivia digna y soberana es posible. pic.twitter.com/71QtLZIXgL — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 23, 2020

The coup d'etat is a blow to the indigenous, it is a coup of the American empire, it is a coup of the wealthy against the humble, it is a coup for lithium. They did not support that social movement with patriotic professionals show that a dignified and sovereign Bolivia is possible.

"Brothers we have freed them economically, for capitalism education, health and housing are services, for us they are rights and they have to be guaranteed," Evo highlighted.

The former president of Bolivia and leader of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), Evo Morales, celebrated on Tuesday the ninth anniversary of the Plurinational State before millions of people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where resides as a result of the illegal coup in his against last November.

Morales stressed that young people are an indispensable engine for the conservation of the planet, without it there is no life, "the way of living in harmony with the Earth is one, without neoliberalism (...) we must not allow students to steal from us the school of the Americas," he stressed.

"If it is not with neoliberalism, it is with militarism to impose its plundering model ... outside Bolivia they prepare for diviners and submit to steal our natural resources. We must strengthen the communal movement," said the former president.

He also recalled that the Plurinational State was convened through a Constituent, with the purpose of building a more just and equitable nation. "Our government program is based on strengthening the economy and nationalization of our resources," he added.

Referring to the illegal coup d'état, Morales said that there are 35 dead at the moment: "I could not understand that some deceived and naive young people went out to burn the homes of our ministers and militants, the young people must be supportive," he added.

Debemos pensar primero en nuestra Patria. Vamos a ganar el próximo 3 de mayo, los movimientos sociales seguiremos demostrando que podemos gobernar.

¡Que viva Bolivia!

¡Que viva la Patria Grande! pic.twitter.com/nV1xVYTMX3 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 23, 2020

We must first think of our country. We will win next May 3, the social movements will continue to show that we can govern. Long live Bolivia! Long live the Great Motherland!

"Capitalism does not forgive that social movements can demonstrate that without the participation of external agents, we can free ourselves. We have shown that without capitalism and without the IMF, we can have a prosperous Bolivia," the former president said.

Morales reiterated that despite the illegal coup d'etat, he will continue to fight to free the Andean Nation from the dictatorship imposed last November, "never giving up before the enemy, capitalism is humanity's worst enemy (...) a thing is private property and another the excessive accumulation of resources."