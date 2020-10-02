Evo Morales Questions OAS Credibility in Bolivia's Election

In 2019, the OAS issued a report based on partial results claiming that the former president conducted fraud to win the October election.

Bolivia's former president Evo Morales Thursday questioned the Organization of American States (OAS) ability to oversee the country's general elections after its failure to do so in the 2019 elections.

"The OAS received the coup-born Interior Minister Arturo Murillo when he was visiting the U.S. to seek support while national polls show that the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) will be the winner of the upcoming elections," Morales assured.

Although Murillo said he went to Washington to seek financial support for the regime's final months, local outlets say the real reason for the visit is to gather support to prevent the MAS from coming to power.

After meeting with Murillo, OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro committed to strengthening the mission of observers to the October 18 elections.

Yesterday, during an virtual extraordinary @OAS_official session, the current defacto Chancellor of Bolivia, Karen Longaric, lied about and criminalized the indigenous uprisings and national strike demanding elections. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SExeNrETAg — Colectivo Kawsay (@ColectivoKawsay) August 9, 2020

"They seek to repeat the history of 2019 when the OAS accused me of committing fraud at the polls," Morales said as he recalled that this statement unleashed a wave of repression against his supporters.

In October 2019, the OAS issued a report based on partial results claiming that Morales made fraud to win the election. This was refuted later by prestigious institutions and specialists.

"I urge the international community to watch over the development of Bolivia's elections to avoid that the episodes of violence we lived in 2019 do not happen again," Morales tweeted.

The OAS report motivated the right-wing opposition to develop a coup against Morales, who was forced to resign in November. In 2009, the regional organization played a similar role in the overthrow of Manuel Zelaya's government in Honduras.