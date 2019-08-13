FBI Raids Island Owned by Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein

The disgraced financier was found dead in his jail cell on the evening of Saturday, August 10th, after what the New York City coroner said was an apparent suicide.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were spotted by Daily Mail TV on Monday raiding the private island owned by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Daily Mail TV, the FBI disembarked from speedboats onto the disgraced financier's "Little Saint James Island", now dubbed "Pedophile Island", to raid the area as part of their ongoing investigation into Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

"We were enjoying lunch when we saw over a dozen people getting off their speedboats and landing on the island," an observer who captured the footage while on a boat charter with guests, and who has decided to remain anonymous, said, according to the Daily Mail.

"When we looked harder, we could see the FBI logo on the backs of their shirts. It didn’t take long for us to realize they must be conducting a raid on Epstein’s house," the observer said.

The FBI raid on this Caribbean islandcame just 48 hours after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell from what was desribed by the New York City coroner as an apparent suicide.

Epstein's island, which is approximately 71.5-acre in size, was purchased it in 1998 for $7.95 million. He later bought the nearby 'Great St James' in January 2016 for $18 million.

Great St James was set to undergo serious renovation and construction project with an amphitheater, a barge dock, two extra homes, a solar-power array and an underwater office and pool.

"No trespassing signs" had cropped up all over the island and according to the Daily Mail, Epstein was vigilant that no one came onto the property.

The island is home to a mysterious temple and has since become known as ‘pedophile island’ and ‘orgy island’ after revelations about Epstein's sex trafficking of young girls became public.

The indictment of Epstein read: "over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations."

The island is apparently the centre of the trafficking ring, where he reportedly abused girls as young as 14.