Evo Morales Fears Fraud in Upcoming Bolivian Elections

“We are confident that we will win this election. Only fraud or a putsch can frustrate it”, said the Indigenous leader. He also added: “We are preparing ourselves internally to guarantee the vote. And if we win, (we will) prevent the coup.”

Evo Morales, the Bolivian ex-president, expressed his concern about a new coup d'etat against his party, Movement to Socialism, in the case of a new electoral victory next May.

The former mandatary, who currently resides in Argentina, is afraid that the right-winged forces who support Jeanine Áñez, de facto president, would manipulate the next election process in the South American nation.

In an interview with the multinational news agency Reuters, the social leader denounced the opposition and U.S. government to deter his postulation for the Bolivian Senate. Morales also claimed that his political enemies tried to impede MAS from the election run.

“We are confident that we will win this election. Only fraud or a putsch can frustrate it”, said the Indigenous leader. He also added: “We are preparing ourselves internally to guarantee the vote. And if we win, (we will) prevent the coup.”

Hago un nuevo llamado a la comunidad internacional comprometida con la democracia para que acompañe al pueblo en las próximas elecciones. Los golpistas pretenderán inhabilitar a nuestros candidatos incluso dos semanas antes del 3 de mayo. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) March 1, 2020



Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia (TSE), invalidated Morales candidature for next May elections, the reason why the former functionary backed up Luis Arce as a candidate for president. Arce, Bolivian Economy ex-minister and MAS representative, currently leads vote intentions in the Andean nation.

The self-proclaimed president Jeanine Áñez currently trails him in the polls, new estimates revealed.

Morales, who was re-elected last October, agreed on a second voting after fraud accusations. Recent investigations on account of MIT showed these allegations were false. The former Bolivian Chief of State declared himself as a victim of a coup d’état orchestrated by the U.S. government, the Bolivian right-sided forces and the Organization of American States.