Argentina's Fernandez Meets with Evo Morales as Polls Approach

During a meeting in Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia, President Evo Morales and Argentinian presidential hopeful leading in the polls, Alberto Fernández, discuss a return to progressive politics in the region.

“I remember when ... you were still a candidate and (human rights activist) Hebe (Pastor de Bonafini) said to you: 'you are going to win, you will see'. She was right," Alberto Fernandez, Argentinian Frente de Todos candidate said to Bolivian president and incumbent, Evo Morales during their discussion in Bolivia.

"Look at now, you have done great things. You are role model to Latin America. I have great admiration for you,” Fernandez told Morales, reelected since 2006.

The Argentinian politician is in Bolivia along with legislator Felipe Sola, his chief of staff Santiago Cafiero, and spokesperson, Juan Pablo Biondi. Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary joined his president.

Fernandez and Morales also talked about a Mercosur meeting in Buenos Aires, shortly after Bolivia nationalized its gas and oil operations.

The two left-leaning politicians also discussed a time when South America was lead by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Cristina Kirchner and Hugo Chavez. Yet, according to the Argentinian primaries and recent polls in Bolivia, a return to progressive regimes may be on the horizon. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ha sido una enorme alegría compartir con el hermano @alferdez, candidato a la presidencia de Argentina por el Frente de Todos. Argentinos y bolivianos somos hermanos. Nuestra lucha siempre estará del lado de la integración y del bienestar de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/5hYjsyMZor — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 20 de septiembre de 2019

Fernandez, whose running mate is former president, Cristina Fernandez, said he had planned to visit again Lula in prison, and meet with Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but both encounters were postponed for different reasons. The presidential candidate says he plans to meet soon with Peruvian president, Pedro Vizcarra, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

With an economy that continues to grow four to five percent each year during his tenure, Morales is also campaigning for his nation's Oct. 20 elections.

His possible triumph next month, along with Fernandez in Argentina could bring the progressive from the previous decade back to power.