European Parliament to Veto Boris Johnson’s Brexit Proposal

The Brexit negotiation group said Johnson’s proposal does not focus on the real matters that need to be resolved.

The European Parliament has described as unacceptable the last minute Brexit proposal presented by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a statement, released on Thursday, the Brexit negotiation group said, this proposal, does not focus on the real matters that need to be resolved, like the integrity of the single market, or the respect towards the Good Friday Agreement.

The MEPs handling parliament negotiation policies manifested deep concern, adding that protecting peace and stability in the island of Ireland, as much as EU’s legal order has to be the key topic of any future deal.

Parliamentary group coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said the proposal was a set of old bad ideas already drifting in the past.

After being asked if Brexit secretary Stephen Barclays was right to say that finishing the agreement was now up to the EU, a European Commission spokesman said, it is the UK who has some work to do if they want to accomplish a close deal possibility.

“Let’s remember this is the UK leaving the EU, not the EU leaving the UK” she added.

In addition, European Council president Donald Tusk, said to be fully committed to resolving the Ireland topics and open to new proposals, but so far, still unconvinced with Johnson’s package.