EU and UK Reach Post-Brexit Agreement

The post-Brexit agreement was reached after nearly a year of negotiations.
The United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement on their new trade relationship with only seven days to go before the end of the transitional period of Brexit, as confirmed by the British government.
A little more than a week before the final separation of the United Kingdom from the EU, the British government said that the "agreement is done."
"This agreement allows the beginning of a new relationship between the UK and the EU. The one we have always wanted: a prosperous commercial and economic relationship between a sovereign United Kingdom and our European partners and friends," said a spokesman for Boris Johnson's government after announcing the agreement.