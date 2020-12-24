    • Live
EU and UK Reach Post-Brexit Agreement

  • A handout photo made available by 10 Downing Street showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during press conference after a Brexit deal, from the Cabinet room, in London. December 24, 2020.

    A handout photo made available by 10 Downing Street showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during press conference after a Brexit deal, from the Cabinet room, in London. December 24, 2020. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Pippa Fowles

Published 24 December 2020
Opinion

The post-Brexit agreement was reached after nearly a year of negotiations.

 

The United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement on their new trade relationship with only seven days to go before the end of the transitional period of Brexit, as confirmed by the British government.

UK and EU Leaders Anticipate a No-deal Brexit Finale

A little more than a week before the final separation of the United Kingdom from the EU, the British government said that the "agreement is done."

"This agreement allows the beginning of a new relationship between the UK and the EU. The one we have always wanted: a prosperous commercial and economic relationship between a sovereign United Kingdom and our European partners and friends," said a spokesman for Boris Johnson's government after announcing the agreement.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that "it was worth fighting for this deal" and has described the agreement reached as "fair and balanced."

She has also argued that it will protect EU interests, ensure fair competition and provide predictability for the bloc's fishing communities.

