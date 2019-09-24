32 People Arrested At Climate Change Protest in Washington DC

At least 32 Extinction Rebellion activists were arrested in Washington D.C. on Monday as they were performing the “Tell the Truth” rally, an action aimed at pressuring U.S. politicians to tackle global climate change.

The Democratic Socialists of America, Extinction Rebellion, Black Lives Matter and other environmental groups blocked on Monday morning major traffic hubs in the U.S. capital, among which were Farragut Square in downtown Washington, Columbus Circle, near the Union Station train terminal, and Folger Park on Capitol Hill.

Supported by hundreds of protesters who were ready to "Shut Down D.C.," a dozen activists chained themselves to a small sailboat which was placed at the intersection of 16th Street and K Street, just north of the White House.

"I'm fighting for our future because if things continue as they are... increasing greenhouse gases there's not going to be a good future for anyone," Arielle Welch, Sunrise Movement volunteer, said.

“Protesters aim to pressure U.S. government workers who are helping to make Washington an obstacle in international climate negotiations,” said Kaela Bamberger, a spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, an organization which promotes non-violent civil disobedience to press governments to cut carbon emissions.

Breaking from DC: our boat has been removed; but we continue marching // disrupting business as usual #climateemergency #shutdowndc #s23 #ClimateStrikedc pic.twitter.com/FTV3TCjr1Q — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) September 23, 2019

As world leaders were gathering in New York for the United Nations Climate Action Summit, Extinction Rebellion summoned people to shut down capital cities around the world on October 7, when blocking roads, bridges and transport links will be will once again the form of inmediate peaceful action whereby citizens will draw attention to the crisis caused by current political, social and economic dominant systems.

“We hope world leaders understand that the climate and ecological emergency means that the rules must change,” Extinction Rebellion activist Sarah Lunnon said and explained that “Business as Usual is destroying our planet’s capacity to sustain life.”

In the next global struggle day against politicians’ inaction, rallies are expected in Adelaide, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brisbane, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Melbourne, Montreal, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Prague, Santiago, Sydney, Vienna, Washington DC, Wellington and other cities in 72 countries where Extinction Rebellion has currently an active presence.