ERC Won't Talk With PSOE Until It Responds to JCEU Ruling

In the statement released in front of the facade of the Parliament, ERC spokeswoman, Marta Vilalta informed that her political block will wait for the Socialists and the acting Government to decide if they want to use the ruling of the EU court to “end repression and policing” against independence and authorize the President of the Republicans, Oriol Junqueras, to become a Member of European Parliament (MEP)

Esquerra Repulicana de Catalunya will not sit down again to negotiate with Socialist Party until they, the Government and the State Advocacy don´t acknowledge the ruling that ensures that President of the Republicans, Oriol Junqueras, should be authorized to be MEP after being elected in May.

In a public statement released in front of the facade of the Parliament, ERC spokeswoman, Marta Vilalta explained:

"It is not expected that Esquerra Republicana will sit down with the PSOE until we know what the they thinks about this ruling, until we know their assessments, what they say and what the State Advocacy will do," Vilalta declared.

She added that her political block will wait for the Socialists and the acting Government to decide if they want to use the ruling of the EU court to “end repression and policing” against independence.

‼ El TJUE dona la raó a Oriol @junqueras i reconeix que tenia immunitat.



Exigim la nul·litat del judici i la llibertat immediata!

The CJEU is correct Oriol @junqueras and acknowledges that he had immunity. We demand the nullity of judgment and immediate freedom!

The spokeswoman declared the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union as a victory in the name justice and democracy: that the rights of Junqueras and all the citizens who voted have been violated and now “we must seek that this sentence be fulfilled,” she expressed.

According to Marta Vilalta, “PSOE has the opportunity to demonstrate that it ends the judicial process and repression and that a new stage begins with the observance of what the EU court says.”

For his part, the President of the Parliament, Roger Torrent, said that the ruling by the Luxembourg court "marks a before and after in the defense of political rights that are essential in a democracy."

However, Spanish daily El Pais reports that the Government and PSOE, on the other hand, are confident that they can continue with the plans for investiture as soon as possible and insist privately that this situation was within the possible script and should not muddle the negotiations, which were already very advanced.

��@Hectorgomezh en @Lanoche_24h: Respetamos las decisiones judiciales.



El propósito del #PSOE es conseguir una investidura con éxito lo antes posible, que es lo que necesita el país. Seguimos dialogando en la dirección que nos marcó la ciudadanía, conformar un Gobierno.

@Hectorgomezh in @ Lanoche_24h: We respect judicial decisions. The purpose of #PSOE is to achieve a successful investiture as soon as possible, which is what the country needs. We continue to dialogue in the direction that the citizenship marked us, to form a Government.

Carmen Calvo, acting vice president, hoped that this would not hinder Sanchez's assumption of the charge and opted to return to the political path. In her opinion, ERC should understand that this situation "is something that the Government inherited from the previous one", the Popular Party, and now "it is time to open a stage in which politics is in politics." The law firm has five days to set its position.

The Court of Justice of the European Union has concluded that Oriol Junqueras enjoyed parliamentary immunity when the Supreme Court rejected his release to become an MEP after the May 26 elections. CJEU also argues that the Supreme Court should have released him so that he could collect the minutes as an MEP.

Junqueras was sentenced on October 14 to 13 years in prison for crimes of sedition and embezzlement for his role as a leader in the Catalan independence autumn of 2017.