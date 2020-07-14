El Salvador: Prosecutor's Office Requests COVID Control Plan

Tobar requested a 10-point plan that also guarantees Salvadoran people's rights to life and health, as well as health workers’ employment rights.

El Salvador’s Human Rights Prosecutor Jose Apolonio Tobar Tuesday requested that President Nayib Bukele and Health Ministry conceive an integral COVID-19 management strategy.

"Right now, the country needs all of us to come together and add up. The population is waiting for a COVID-19 crisis management legislation," Tobar said.

The Salvadorean Congress and Supreme Court Constitutional Chamber banned two presidential decrees, alleging unconstitutionality in their content. Given the situation, there is no legal pandemic control in El Salvador.

In my Country El Salvador the @AsambleaSV , @marioponcesv , they don't want to put Emergency for Covid 19 and Quarantine.

They're thinking the Virus not exist,

Please @DrTedros we need your Help in El Salvador. Thank you — REINA ROMERO (@ROMERO1979) July 14, 2020

"People who are mildly affected can be treated in another hospital, without being affected, we know that not many people are being received in the new hospital, let's hope that phase two is completed," Tobar added.

In late June, President Nayib Bukele inaugurated the first facility of El Salvador Hospital, a healthcare installation for patients with respiratory issues.

As of Tuesday, El Salvador health authorities reported 10,303 COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths, and 5,919 recoveries from the virus.