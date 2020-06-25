    • Live
El Salvador

Salvadoran Presidency Requests Quarantine Extension to Congress
  COVID-19 patient at the Salvadoran Institute of Social Security San Salvador, El Salvador. June 24, 2020.

    COVID-19 patient at the Salvadoran Institute of Social Security San Salvador, El Salvador. June 24, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/@paola__aleman

Published 25 June 2020
El Salvador’s Presidency Wednesday requested Congress to prolong the health emergency for a two-week term to contain COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: 

El Salvador: Bukele Asks Congress for a ‘Faculty’s Restoration’

"We need those 15 days to get down the (infection) curve and that people who are infected are cured", Presidency Juridical Consultant Javier Argueta said.

According to Argueta, COVID-19 fatalities could reach a 20,000/day tally in August without a quarantine extension and warned El Salvador could face a new and severe outbreak.

Argueta also stated explained that the Council of Ministers conceived a bill draft intended to restrain pedestrian mobility, transportation, and gathering. He did not offer details about exceptions for those who need to acquire food or medicines.

Efe
by teleSUR/gq-la
