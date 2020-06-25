Salvadoran Presidency Requests Quarantine Extension to Congress

According to Argueta, COVID-19 fatalities could reach a 20,000/day tally in August.

El Salvador’s Presidency Wednesday requested Congress to prolong the health emergency for a two-week term to contain COVID-19 cases.

"We need those 15 days to get down the (infection) curve and that people who are infected are cured", Presidency Juridical Consultant Javier Argueta said.

According to Argueta, COVID-19 fatalities could reach a 20,000/day tally in August without a quarantine extension and warned El Salvador could face a new and severe outbreak.

Argueta also stated explained that the Council of Ministers conceived a bill draft intended to restrain pedestrian mobility, transportation, and gathering. He did not offer details about exceptions for those who need to acquire food or medicines.