Salvadoran Presidency Requests Quarantine Extension to Congress

"We need those 15 days to get down the (infection) curve and that people who are infected are cured", Presidency Juridical Consultant Javier Argueta said.
According to Argueta, COVID-19 fatalities could reach a 20,000/day tally in August without a quarantine extension and warned El Salvador could face a new and severe outbreak.
Argueta also stated explained that the Council of Ministers conceived a bill draft intended to restrain pedestrian mobility, transportation, and gathering. He did not offer details about exceptions for those who need to acquire food or medicines.